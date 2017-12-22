Scotiabank Gives A Hand To Winkler And District Cheer Board

Winkler and District Cheer board had a helping hand this Christmas season with the assistance of Scotiabank.



Last week Scotiabank gave a donation of $5,000 to the cheer board.



These donations go a long way to helping support the community says Cheer board, President Francis Fehr.



"It’s a huge donation, it goes a long way in supporting what we do and handing out hampers. Without it, we wouldn’t be in the same situation."



Deliveries have already been completed says Fehr, with over 345 hampers being given to families in need.



Winkler Branch Manager Karrie Laroux says it’s important to Scotia Bank to be involved in charities in the community.



"Every year we try to choose a few charities that we can be a part of. This is a charity that’s touched so many people and lives, and this is the time of year we want to be supportive of people in our community."



This was a matched donation from the ‘Holly Jolly Breakfast’ pancake fundraiser in November where over $5,000 was raised for the cheer board.