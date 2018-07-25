Scott Crick Enters Morris Mayoral Race

A second candidate has stepped forward in the running to become mayor for the Town of Morris.

Businessman and former town councillor, Scott Crick, has thrown his hat into the ring forcing the first mayoral election in the community in 12 years. He is joined on the ballot by current mayor, Gavin van der Linde.

"If I had been asked at the beginning of the year if I was interested in becoming mayor for Morris in the fall I would have said no," said Crick, and added it was discussions with residents that helped change his mind. "Many many people came up to me and reminded me that we haven't had an election for mayor in our community in twelve years and that they felt that it was important to get people engaged...that we did have an election and that we did need to offer a choice to voters."

Crick went on to say that he believes residents not only deserve to have a choice in the fall election, but in the future of the community as well.

"We have a number of challenges like many small communities do and due to the size of the community our tax base can only support so many things, and prioritizing between these many diverse demands can be a challenge," he said. "I believe truly that the people of Morris will be able to provide us with the guidance and the clarity that we need as a community to decide what we really do need as we move forward."

If elected, Crick said he hopes to offer an alternative leadership style and perspective to the challenges facing the community.

Voters head to the polls Wednesday, October 24th.