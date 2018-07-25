Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A second candidate has stepped forward in the running to become mayor for the Town of Morris.

Businessman and former town councillor, Scott Crick, has thrown his hat into the ring forcing the first mayoral election in the community in 12 years. He is joined on the ballot by current mayor, Gavin van der Linde.

"If I had been asked at the beginning of the year if I was interested in becoming mayor for Morris in the fall I would have said no," said Crick, and added it was discussions with residents that helped change his mind. "Many many people came up to me and reminded me that we haven't had an election for mayor in our community in twelve years and that they felt that it was important to get people engaged...that we did have an election and that we did need to offer a choice to voters."

Crick went on to say that he believes residents not only deserve to have a choice in the fall election, but in the future of the community as well.

"We have a number of challenges like many small communities do and due to the size of the community our tax base can only support so many things, and prioritizing between these many diverse demands can be a challenge," he said.  "I believe truly that the people of Morris will be able to provide us with the guidance and the clarity that we need as a community to decide what we really do need as we move forward."

If elected, Crick said he hopes to offer an alternative leadership style and perspective to the challenges facing the community.

Also running for the job is current mayor, Gavin van der Linde.    

Voters head to the polls Wednesday, October 24th.

More Local News

Scott Crick Enters Morris Mayoral Race

A second candidate has stepped forward in the running to become mayor for the Town of Morris. Businessman and former town councillor, Scott Crick, has thrown his hat into the ring forcing the first…

Cause of Train Derailment Verified

The cause of a train derailment that happened on August 11, 2017 has been verified. A thermite weld failed when a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train was crossing a bridge over Roseau River, Near…

RPGA Unveils Final Draft Of Fringe Area Plan

About 30 people got a chance to see how development in the immediate area surrounding Altona will proceed in next several decades. The RPGA Planning District held a public hearing Tuesday evening to…

Loran Scholar Spends Summer In South Pacific

One year after being selected for the prestigious Loran Scholarship, Morden's Finley Wheeler is reflecting back on an incredible first year. The Loran Scholarship is awarded annually to around 30…

Highway 32 Turning Lanes Coming for North Schanzenfeld

A new turning lane is being planned at the intersection of Highway 32 and Road 10 North, allowing easier access to the north end of Schanzenfeld and to Chortitz. RM of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson…

New Chaplain Offers Additional Support To Altona Fire Fighters

Members of the Altona Fire Department have a new shoulder to lean on thanks to the recent addition of a department chaplain. Richard Bage, a local youth pastor, has been welcomed into the fold after…

Planned Power Outage To Affect Manitou, Miami Area Customers Today

Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage for Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will affect approximately 80 rural customers east and north-east of Manitou towards Miami. This outage…

CEO Sharing Salem's Story On "Change Maker" Series

Local resident Sherry Janzen, CEO of Salem Home, was recently chosen to share her story of success and innovative thinking in the industry. The Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC) has a…

New Altona Gym Construction Triggers Smoke Alarm

The Altona Fire Department was called to Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate high school this morning.Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said dust from construction work triggered the smoke alarm in a crawl…

Neubergthal Heritage Site Trying To Revive Traditional Food (VIDEO)

Nearly a century-and-a-half ago a group of Mennonite families left Russia in search of farmland and a place to start their next chapter. In 1876 they settled Neubergthal, a village in south-central…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login