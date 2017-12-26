Starting in January, the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) will no longer charge a $2 Internet user fee to non-members. The change was made so all community members can more readily access the Internet.

The problem is that people without a fixed address cannot obtain a free library card, because they don't have a valid I.D. This prevents them from using all of the services the SCRL has to offer.

"One of our branch librarians commented that the people who pay the two dollar fee are usually the people who don't have library cards, for whatever reason, they're new to the community, don't have a proper address," said Cathy Ching, SCRL Director of Library Services. "They're the ones that least can afford it," she added.

The library also recognized that many people use their computers because they don't have printers at home, which means they are already paying a printing free.

The library receives the Rural Technology Grant each year to help pay for public computer expenses.

"We get funding from the province to have technology in our branches so we felt that the two dollar fee was just a punitive measure, it was actually a barrier to people having access to Internet," said Ching.

Ching noted in today's culture it is important to have Internet access to find housing or jobs. She said many people come to the library to search for jobs or obtain government documents.

Ching is happy about the change, noting sometimes people with Internet at home forget how hard it is to access information without technology.

One change that made the free Internet possible is the library found a way to reduce printing waste by having all print jobs screened by staff first, which saves money.