Second Brad Wall Memorial Race Raises Money for STARS Rescue on the Island

The 2nd Annual Brad Wall Memorial Race found itself in a new location Saturday, the Red River Co-op Speedway south of Winnipeg.



James Wall, father of the late Brad Wall noted that while racer attendance was down slightly due to other racing commitments, a helmet walk was made in the stands raising $1,600 for STARS Air Ambulance.

"STARS came out for my son, Brad, and I just want STARS to be there for the next person that needs them," Wall explained. In honour of his son, Wall will be participating in the STARS Island Rescue challenge this September. Participants will be flown to an undisclosed location for the day, participating in challenges, and raising enough funds to be "rescued."

"STARS means a lot to the family, and they are an essential service we need out here," said Wall.

The annual Rescue on the Island is happening September 6th, and Wall will be adding the $1,600 raised from this past weekend's races to his totals for the day.