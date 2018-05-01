Seeding Activity Under Way In Our Region



Some farmers in our area took advantage of the warm weather on the weekend to start their seeding operations.

Winkler area farmer Jack Froese says they began seeding canola on Friday and corn on Saturday.

Froese talked about seeding conditions at this point.

"They're kind of ideal for planting right now. The soil has warmed up quite well in the top couple of inches. We're getting it seeded into wet ground but we'll need rain shortly," said Froese.

Froese says seeding appeared to be fairly general in the Winkler area on the weekend and fertilizer operations are underway as well.

In addition to corn and canola, Froese said they also intend to grow soybeans, dry beans, and possibly some wheat this year.