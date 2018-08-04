Segue Gives Aid To Locals Searching For Work

The job market can be difficult to navigate, especially when trying to look for work. Segue Career Options can help.

Sheila Suderman, the Program Director of Segue, said "I believe it is very important for the community ... we are assisting people finding employment, obtaining employment, for those who are having challenges and barriers."

Under the Segue umbrella, there are four programs that help people look for work, build their resume and find work placement. Two programs aid in helping people with a mental or learning disability, and the other two programs give extra help to those who need it.

The Segue Training & Employment Project (STEP) is one of the four programs that is youth based, helping anyone between the ages of 15 to 30, starting with four weeks of an in-class tutorial. After the four week tutorial, the recipiant will be placed at a job for the next eight weeks.

Teresa Moose found work at Winkler Arts and Culture, Winkler Aquatic Centre, and the Winkler Arena through STEP.

"I think it's a great program," said Wendy Klassen, the WAC Director, noting how hard it can be to even start looking for work.