Details
After the retirement of long-time Morden Police Service Sergeant Brent Menzies last June, Constable Chris Flook will now be filling the role after his promotion to Sergeant.

Flook officially took over the role as Sergeant April 19th.

Joining the Morden Police Service in May 2007, Flook graduated from the Winnipeg Police Service recruit training in 2008.

Flook has shown leadership, knowledge, and dedication over his 10 years of service, taking the leadership role in various major investigations and projects.

Flook originally from Winnipeg has gotten to know the community and become invested in it. With a family now, Flook says this new position is a great step in his life as a resident of Morden.

As sergeant Flook will take on a more supervision role, helping give direction to the constables while still having hands-on work.

Flook says he is still discovering what his new responsibilities all entail and moving forward has a vision for what he wants to do as Sergeant.

"I hope to work closely with the other members of the office going forward that way. As policing is now changing as new legislation is coming in, going through with that and learning together with the others."

Flook says he's excited about this new opportunity and is honoured to be chosen for this position.

With Flook's promotion to Sergeant, there is now a vacancy in the Constable ranks, which will not be filled in 2018.

 

Login