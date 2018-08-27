Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very strong winds downed trees and Hail fell in Altona Sunday night. Submitted by Cory Knutt. hydro lines in a number of communities, including the Altona area. Some homes and businesses were still without hydro as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Hail also fell in a couple of locations, with pea-sized hail reported in Altona around 9 p.m.

Here are some Rainwatcher totals from Sunday, August 26th:

Cartwright – 1 inch

Carman, Morris - 9/10th

Kane, Manitou - 8/10th

Altona, Winkler, Gretna - 7/10th

Emerson, Dominion City - 6/10th

Elm Creek, Morden – 1/2 inch

A cooler start to the week in the aftermath of the storm system, with daytime highs struggling to reach 17 Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather, and seasonal temperatures are expected to return starting Wednesday.

Strong winds knocked a tree down onto this car in Emerson. Submitted by Sunny Henry.

Strong winds downed a tree at the corner of 4th Avenue NE and 4th Street NE in Altona. Photo submitted by Tina Schmidt.

