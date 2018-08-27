Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very strong winds downed trees andhydro lines in a number of communities, including the Altona area. Some homes and businesses were still without hydro as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Hail also fell in a couple of locations, with pea-sized hail reported in Altona around 9 p.m.
Here are some Rainwatcher totals from Sunday, August 26th:
Cartwright – 1 inch
Carman, Morris - 9/10th
Kane, Manitou - 8/10th
Altona, Winkler, Gretna - 7/10th
Emerson, Dominion City - 6/10th
Elm Creek, Morden – 1/2 inch
A cooler start to the week in the aftermath of the storm system, with daytime highs struggling to reach 17 Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather, and seasonal temperatures are expected to return starting Wednesday.