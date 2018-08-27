Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very strong winds downed trees andaltona hail aug262018Hail fell in Altona Sunday night. Submitted by Cory Knutt. hydro lines in a number of communities, including the Altona area. Some homes and businesses were still without hydro as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Hail also fell in a couple of locations, with pea-sized hail reported in Altona around 9 p.m.

Here are some Rainwatcher totals from Sunday, August 26th:

Cartwright – 1 inch
Carman, Morris - 9/10th
Kane, Manitou - 8/10th
Altona, Winkler, Gretna - 7/10th
Emerson, Dominion City - 6/10th
Elm Creek, Morden – 1/2 inch

A cooler start to the week in the aftermath of the storm system, with daytime highs struggling to reach 17 Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather, and seasonal temperatures are expected to return starting Wednesday.

 

emerson storm aug262018Strong winds knocked a tree down onto this car in Emerson. Submitted by Sunny Henry.

 

altona storm aug262018 1Strong winds downed a tree at the corner of 4th Avenue NE and 4th Street NE in Altona. Photo submitted by Tina Schmidt.

 

altona storm aug262018 3Submitted by Tina Schmidt

More Local News

Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very…

"More Questions Than Answers" Says BLSD CEO Ahead of Education Review

Talk of reducing the number of school divisions in Manitoba doesn't come as a surprise to Krista Curry, the superintendent for Border Land School Division. Curry said there have been rumblings of…

A Third Candidate For Town of Morris Mayor

A third candidate is in the running for Town of Morris mayor this year. David Smith is a long-time resident and businessman who served on council from 2006-2010. "The reason I'm running is because I…

Altona Town Council Formulates Cannabis Bylaw

Administration for the town of Altona is in the process of drafting a bylaw regulating cannabis consumption within the community. The Manitoba government is already proposing legislation that would…

Concerns Over New Access Point Into Emerson

The Emergency Coordinator for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has concerns about the future upgrades to the highway near the border. The concern is that PR 200, which connects to HWY 75, will be…

MCC Thrift Shops Embracing The Second-Hand Shopping Trend

In the age of consumerism, MCC thrift shops are gaining traction among young people as popularity around second-hand shopping surges. "I would say that in the 10 years that I've worked here I haven't…

Winkler Resident Leaves A Legacy In Dominican Republic

Ryan Toews has left behind a legacy of community-building halfway around the world. Well-known Winkler resident Ryan Toews passed away suddenly earlier this month, and many are honouring his memory…

Corn And Apple Mud Bog Keeps On Revving (VIDEO)

Even construction couldn't stop the roar of engines at the 15th annual MMRO Sanctioned Mud Bog. Typically East of Huron Windows, the pipeline had rented the land the event takes place. Without a…

Winkler F.D. Supports Local Addictions Program With Annual Boot Drive

Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge received a nearly $7,000 boost from the Winkler Fire Department. The funds were raised during the department's annual Harvest Festival Boot Drive. Firefighter Garry…

Local Swim Team Places 14 Podium Positions in Final Points Meet

The Winkler Barracudas Swim Team met for one last time this season, hosting the final points meet of the year at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. The Barracudas won 14 out of 30 podium positions, in all…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login