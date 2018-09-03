Shingles Offer More Than Just A Roof Over Your Head

Shingles don't have to be restricted for just the roof. Old shingles can also be used for dust control on rural roads and, if necessary, for some roadworks on highways and residential roads.

Mark Hamm, the Director of Sales and Marketing for Penner Waste, explained recycled shingles have been used in infrastructure throughout the US and parts of Canada for the last couple of decades.

For road works in Manitoba, recycled shingles are not allowed to be used for making public roads, but, as mentioned above, can be used for dust suppression, as an aggregate on country roads, and for personal and company properties, along with some repairs for roads.

A spokesperson from the Government of Manitoba commented on the use of shingles for roadworks in an email saying, "In previous trial projects, the asphalt pavement mix was visibly dry and brittle, which is not good for a flexible pavement and tends to make it act like a prematurely aged roadway and therefore reduces its service life."

Although, when oil prices are too high, shingles are then used as an alternative for the Virgin Oil and some other compounds in the asphalt.

"It can be used for dust suppression on gravel roads, or rural roads," Hamm said, explaining the versatility of the product.

The pile of shingles at Penner Waste waiting to be used.

Hamm explained waste management companies in particular use the recycled shingles for their own property. "It has a great aspect where there's no clay base to it, it doesn't stick to your tires or boots after it rains; it has a great drainage aspect."

A few Rural Municipalities have tried using shingles on the country roads, but due to a lack of proper application, it was deemed an improper product.

A campground in southern Manitoba used recycled shingles for biking and walking paths throughout their grounds. The campground didn't need to hire a construction company and were able to apply the shingles themselves, "which they were very excited about, because it was environmentally responsible."

"The more people that strive to divert shingles from the landfill, allows us more opportunities to provide a material for somebody else to create a product," explained Hamm.

He further noted that shingles are coming in from the surrounding RM's, cities and towns, allowing for the "tipping point", or sweet spot, of having enough fresh material to work with and test, but also not being short on material to be lacking for any major projects.