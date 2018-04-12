Significant Change In Leadership Roles For GVSD

The 2018/19 school year will be one with significant change in leadership roles for Garden Valley School Division.



Current Assistant Superintendent of Programs and Curriculum, Todd Monster, says two retirements and one resignation in administration is creating a ripple effect, and by the time the dust settles, they will have 8 new people in leadership roles

The retirements include Superintendent Vern Reimer and Winkler Elementary School Principal Barb Neufeld. Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Doreen Cost has resigned to take on a position at St. James-Assiniboia School Division in Winnipeg.

The division is also currently looking for a principal for Pine Ridge Elementary School, which means there are 9 administrator positions that have become available in one year. Monster says that is significant. "For ten years now we've been relatively stable as a division, with very little change happening in leadership positions...and all of this seemed to come together in one year."

At this point, a number of the roles have already been filled, all with people already working in the division. Monster has been appointed as the incoming superintendent. Current Parkland Elementary School Principal, Janice Krahn will fill Monster's current position as Assistant Superintendent of Programs and Curriculum. Parkland Elementary School Vice-Principal Joanne Derksen will move into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, taking over from Cost. Garden Valley Collegiate Vice-Principal Carrie Friesen has been appointed as principal for Parkland Elementary School, and Cindy Hamilton is the incoming principal at Winkler Elementary School.

The process is underway to fill the three vice-principal positions still vacant, at Winkler Elementary, Parkland, and Garden Valley Collegiate.

Overall, Monster says it's a busy time of the year, with many interviews underway. "We have currently posted 60 postings for teacher positions for next year...we know from past experience that there will probably be some domino effects from some of those hires as well."

