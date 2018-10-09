Significant Enrolment Jump For Western

A division already bursting at the seams, Western School Division continues to grow at a fast pace.



Enrolment for the 2018-19 school year has increased significantly, up 4% from last school year.



Superintendent Stephen Ross suspects the 4% enrolment increase for Western this year, will likely be one of the biggest enrolment jumps across Manitoba.

"We do have two portables coming at some point this year, hopefully, sooner rather than later," said Ross. "We have added 75 additional kids from last year, so you can tell that we're getting very pressed, and we've been told to expect many more newcomers this year, so we're not sure where we'll be at a year from now."

Ross says every school in Western is over capacity. "We've tried to plead our case to government in regards to the desperate need for a new school here...we're going to have many, many more portables in Western School Division before we get a new school, unfortunately."

Ross says the increase in enrolment within Western is being driven by a number of things, including increased economic development in the area, and also the successful Morden immigration initiative.