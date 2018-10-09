Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

A division already bursting at the seams, Western School Division continues to grow at a fast pace.

Enrolment for the 2018-19 school year has increased significantly, up 4% from last school year.

Superintendent Stephen Ross suspects the 4% enrolment increase for Western this year, will likely be one of the biggest enrolment jumps across Manitoba.

"We do have two portables coming at some point this year, hopefully, sooner rather than later," said Ross. "We have added 75 additional kids from last year, so you can tell that we're getting very pressed, and we've been told to expect many more newcomers this year, so we're not sure where we'll be at a year from now."

Ross says every school in Western is over capacity. "We've tried to plead our case to government in regards to the desperate need for a new school here...we're going to have many, many more portables in Western School Division before we get a new school, unfortunately."

Ross says the increase in enrolment within Western is being driven by a number of things, including increased economic development in the area, and also the successful Morden immigration initiative.

More Local News

Significant Enrolment Jump For Western

A division already bursting at the seams, Western School Division continues to grow at a fast pace. Enrolment for the 2018-19 school year has increased significantly, up 4% from last school year.…

Winkler Council Incumbent Says Promoting Business Key To Growth

Council incumbent Henry Siemens is excited for the Winkler of tomorrow. With major investments in recreation and wastewater services the future looks bright, Siemens says, and one that he hopes to be…

Railway Switch To Be Removed In Winkler

The railway lines through Winkler are changing. To accommodate the future four-laning of PTH 32 the railroad switch west of the highway is being removed. Ahead of the change, Boundary Trail Railway…

Morris Inks High Speed Internet Deal

Morris Town Council has voted to make a deal to bring improved high speed Internet to the community. "We've been looking at a true high speed Internet solution for a while," explained Mayor Gavin van…

Zahid Zehri Champions Mutual Respect In Race For Winkler Council

Zahid Zehri is making a second run for Winkler city council. While he didn't win a seat in 2014, Zehri says he was encouraged by the voter turnout and didn't want to disappoint his growing…

Major Hopes To Bring Life As A Reservist To Light

A local reservist hopes to create a troop, a group of soldiers from the area performing drills and training exercises on a part-time basis, in the Winkler area. Battery Commander Major Mark Wilson…

Community Safety Officer May Gain New Authority Ahead Of Cannabis Legalization

The role of Winkler's Community Safety Officer (CSO) is expanding ahead of the legalization of cannabis. The changes will allow CSOs to enforce provincial laws prohibiting cannabis use in public…

Winkler Drag Racer Taking Sport By Storm (VIDEO)

A local nine-year-old is taking the drag racing sport in Southern Manitoba and the U.S by storm. As the season came to an end last month, Winkler's Skylar Klassen ended the whirlwind year as the…

Genesis House Hockey Games Returning In November

Genesis House is looking forward to bringing back the Peace Begins at Home hockey games in November, thanks to a considerable increase in donations this year. "Often for November, our awareness…

Candidate's Passion Is To Aid In City's Growth

Council candidate Gordon Maddock wants to take his love and passion for Morden, and be a part of its guiding hand Morden is currently undergoing a period of growth, says Maddock, issues will need to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login