Significant Snowfall On The Way For Pembina Valley

The new snowblower you found under the tree for Christmas will come in handy over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for most of the Red River Valley and Southeastern Manitoba ahead of the arrival of 10 to 15cms of snow Boxing Day afternoon through Thursday morning. The Warning area includes the Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Emerson, Dominion City, Steinbach and Vita regions as well as the far southeastern corner of the province.

“This snowfall is from the far northern edge of a major winter storm moving through the Dakotas and Minnesota,” explained CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “The highest totals from this system are expected near the International border, so that’s were it’s most likely the 15 cm mark may be reached. The further northward and westward you go, snowfall amounts drop off.”

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, and intensify in the evening hours, continuing overnight into Thursday morning. The snow will taper off some time Thursday morning, with gusty northerly winds developing which will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

“Travel will be impacted over the next twenty-four hours, so being prepared to change your plans Thursday is a good idea,” added Sumner who also noted a second round of snow is on the way this weekend. “The forecast models are indicating more snow for Sunday, possibly into Monday, with a further 5 to 10cms possible, making it even more of a Winter Wonderland than it already is.”

