Skate Pink Organizer Hopes To Break $15,000 Mark

The 5th annual Skate Pink Ringette Fundraiser was held this past weekend at the St. Jean arena.



The three team tournament raises money for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.



Although the total raised is still being calculated, event Co-Founder Karine Sabourin says they expect the event will bring in thousands for the cause. Last year the event raised just over $13,000, and the hope is the $15,000 mark will be reached this year.

This year's event included some new things to help boost the opportunity to raise funds, a social, as well as the sale of merchandise featuring a new event logo.