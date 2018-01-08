Skate Pink Organizer Hopes To Break $15,000 Mark

Details
Category: Local News

The 5th annual Skate Pink Ringette Fundraiser was held this past weekend at the St. Jean arena.
    
The three team tournament raises money for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.
    
Although the total raised is still being calculated, event Co-Founder Karine Sabourin says they expect the event will bring in thousands for the cause.  Last year the event raised just over $13,000, and the hope is the $15,000 mark will be reached this year.

This year's event included some new things to help boost the opportunity to raise funds, a social, as well as the sale of merchandise featuring a new event logo.

skate pink 2018 1Just over 60 players took part in the three team tournament

 

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Steinbach Pistons

09 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





10
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Winnipeg Blues

10 January 2018 7:00 pm

Bell MTS Iceplex





11
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





11
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





11
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

11 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





