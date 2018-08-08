Skills Refreshed in Morris Fire Department Training Sessions

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The Town of Morris fire department held a training session on Main Street Tuesday evening to refresh traffic control skills.

"It helps us alleviate any issues with drivers in an accident scene," said fire Chief Wes Zilkie. "It just makes it safer for everyone."

Twice a month, the department tries to take part in training sessions to practise different skills chosen by the training officer. While the fire department members have taken the official courses through the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Zilkie says it's important to maintain a high level of proficiency.

"It's just to brush up on our skills, and be able to be better at it; keep traffic flowing, keep people happy, and not being inconvenienced," Zilkie said.

Though motorists were temporarily impacted on Highway 75, the chief says they were extremely accommodating of the whole process

"There was nobody that gave us any grief whatsoever, or over the situation. People understand that there might be delays during a traffic accident, so they're quite cooperative," he said.

"This is an area that we're going to practise over and over again, trying to perfect our techniques, and make sure the traffic flows quickly and smoothly, but keeps our area safe," Zilkie said.

