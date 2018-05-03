Small Increase For Town Of Morris Budget, Doctors' Clinic A Priority This Year

The Town of Morris' operating budget from municipal taxes is $2,484,525 for 2018/19.



This is up from $2,457,903, a 1 percent increase from last year, which is less than half the cost of living increase for Manitoba.



Town of Morris Mayor Gavin van der Linde said this will affect residents differently. There was a residential assessment increase of about 6 percent, and as a result, residents will see a reduction in their Mill rate to adjust for the assessment increase.

"Council was very happy to see a 1 percent increase, we had to work pretty hard to get to that," said van der Linde. "We hope that makes everybody happy across the board."



One of the bigger projects council has allocated money for is to modernize the doctors' clinic at the Morris Hospital. This will be funded by municipal reserves and a community donation.

"That's a project we've been working on for a long time, and we're hopefully going to get that completed this year."



Van der Linde noted dollars are also going toward equipment upgrades for public works.

Another project is the Multiplex kitchen upgrade, which was partially funded by a provincial grant.

Also, the town sign at the north end of town will be upgraded to look like the one on the south end.