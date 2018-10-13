Smile Cookie Campaign Raises $4,000 For Valley Ag Society

Election Day Is Coming!

Over $4,000 was raised for the Valley Ag Society this year thanks to Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign.

Across Canada, Tim Horton's raised over $7.8 million for local charities through the campaign. Morris Tim Horton's Kathy Corbel says they wanted to support an organization with far-reaching impact. "We really felt this charity was going to make a difference in the community as a whole."

Donna Edel of the Valley Ag Society explains it was humbling to be chosen. "The support from Tim Horton's and the community was overwhelming."

She notes the funds will be used to help update ageing infrastructure like the society's grandstands.

"It goes a long way... we're so grateful."

Edel says they're hoping to continue those renovations ahead of the Rumble in the Valley this spring and Manitoba Stampede in July.

