Smoke Affecting Forecast Daytime High Temperatures

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the smoke in the air is having an effect on the expected temperatures outside.

With highs potentially reaching 38 degrees over the weekend, a heat warning has been issued for the southeast. Shannon Moodie explains with this smoke in the air that has been blowing our way from British Columbia, it's been messing with their systems.

"The only problem we've had," Moodie notes,"is that with the smoke in the air, we've noticed that temperatures have not been reaching as high as the computer models have been suggesting so we have had to knock down the temperatures a little bit as the days get closer." Moodie adds that's been the case so far noting the question is if it will remain that way for the weekend.

She adds that probably isn't a bad thing since the daytime forecast highs for the weekend are well into the 30s. "We are lucky in this situation that the humidity isn't very high so the humidex values won't be anything significant."

Moodie says areas that have had a break in the smoke, the temperatures soared back up to the expected highs.