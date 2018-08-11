Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the smoke in the air is having an effect on the expected temperatures outside.

With highs potentially reaching 38 degrees over the weekend, a heat warning has been issued for the southeast. Shannon Moodie explains with this smoke in the air that has been blowing our way from British Columbia, it's been messing with their systems.

"The only problem we've had," Moodie notes,"is that with the smoke in the air, we've noticed that temperatures have not been reaching as high as the computer models have been suggesting so we have had to knock down the temperatures a little bit as the days get closer." Moodie adds that's been the case so far noting the question is if it will remain that way for the weekend.

She adds that probably isn't a bad thing since the daytime forecast highs for the weekend are well into the 30s. "We are lucky in this situation that the humidity isn't very high so the humidex values won't be anything significant."

Moodie says areas that have had a break in the smoke, the temperatures soared back up to the expected highs.

More Local News

Altona Athletes Bring Home Medals

Two Altona athletes recently competed in Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, which ran July 31 to August 4. Taylor Friesen snagged bronze in a competitive 100m…

Hundreds Of Acres Being Harvested Locally To Combat World Hunger

Some crops ripening on fields the Pembina Valley will be instrumental in the fight against hunger. A number of local farmers have responded to world hunger by offering up their fields, time and…

Smoke Affecting Forecast Daytime High Temperatures

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the smoke in the air is having an effect on the expected temperatures outside. With highs potentially reaching 38 degrees over the weekend, a heat warning…

Construction Kicks-Off On New Beach Volleyball Courts

The future of the Winkler Beach Volleyball League (WBVL) looks bright as work begins on four new permanent courts. Beach volleyball courts are the latest sports facilities to join the growing…

Empty Building At Altona Entrance An 'Eyesore'

A vacant property in the Town of Altona is known as a bit of an 'eyesore'. Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was asked about the old McDonald's building, which hasn't been in operation for 3 years now. "It…

Children's Hospital Foundation Aided With Ice cream

Blizzard Ice cream treats were in high demand during Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen's across the nation. In Winkler DQ Owner Ben Rempel says people come in support of the cause. "The cause actually…

Harvest Festival Focusing On Entertainment

After many hours of planning, this year's Winkler Harvest Festival begins its festivities today. One of the big drivers for the festival planning was the entertainment, explains Winkler Director of…

Harvest For Kids Attracts 14,000 Spectators, Donations Still Being Tallied

More than 14,000 people were involved in the world record-breaking harvest south of Winkler last weekend. Harvest For Kids Director Dave Thiessen explains it was a surreal moment to see thousands of…

Decor Classic Hits Million Dollar Milestone with Annual Tournament

Over 15 years, Decor Cabinets has raised over $1 million for local organizations at their charity golf tournament. On Thursday alone the Decor Charity Classic will donate approximately $72,000 to…

Emerson-Franklin Emergency Coordinator Welcomes New Public Safety Communications System

A local emergency coordinator is pleased to see the Manitoba government take the next step to improve the public safety communications system in the province. Emerson-Franklin Muncipal Emergency…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login