Smoking in Vehicles With Child Passengers is Illegal

The Province would like to remind residents of Southern Manitoba that smoking in vehicles when children are present is illegal.

Andrew Loughead, the Manager of Tobacco Control for the Department of Health indicates that under the Highway Traffic Act it is unlawful to smoke in a vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16. The penalty, he adds, is up to $203.

“It is very important that your children are not exposed to second-hand smoke, because their lungs are still developing and exposure can lead to things like chest infections and respiratory problems,” states Loughead.

Statistically, the number of children being exposed to smoke is decreasing significantly. Loughead refers to a survey done in 2013 that reveals only 3% of Manitoba kids are in homes where second-hand smoke is a problem as opposed to 1999 where 35% of kids were at risk. He suggests this percentage has likely become even lower since the survey was done.

“This isn’t about shaming or stigmatizing the smoker, but children do need to be protected from exposure to second-hand smoke,” Loughead says, “and by and large most children are being protected.” Residents of Manitoba are, for the most part, doing a great job at keeping their kids safe and smoke-free when in vehicles, however, Loughead notes, friendly reminders are never a bad thing.

