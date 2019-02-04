Snow Plows And Vehicles Urged To Share The Road Safely

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Motorists are being urged to use patience as they encounter snowplows and graders cleaning up after this weekend's snowfall.

"First of all, everybody needs to use extreme caution when they're out there," said Mark Allard, Executive Director of Regional Operations for Manitoba Infrastructure. He notes it is especially important when coming up behind a plow truck on the highway, as the machine can create a trail of swirling snow and reduce visibility often to the point of white-out conditions.

"I think a good rule is, if you can't see the mirror on the driver's side because of the snow it is likely that driver can't see you in behind him," said Allard. snow clearingSmiley says caution and patience is also required when encountering equipment on rural roads. File photo.

He added it is critical to never pass a plow truck on the highway, saying patience is key in allowing operators to safely do their job and notes they will frequently pull over to allow traffic to pass.

Allard explains there are often times where pilot trucks are following multiple snow plows down a highway, covering the entire width of the road. "So once you get past the pilot truck you'd certainly be encountering the back-end of a plow."

He says it is also not a good idea to pass a snow plow on the right-hand side, explaining there is usually a wing of the blade that hangs over the shoulder that pushes snow into the ditch.

But what if you encounter an on-coming machine?

Allard says it is well advised to reduce your speed until both vehicles have gone past each other. "There may be a need where they encroach the centre line to make sure they're getting the majority of the snow off the roadway."

Craig Smiley, Public Works Director for the Municipality of Rhineland, joins Allard in urging motorists to use patience and caution when encountering snow clearing equipment on rural roads.

He explains if you see an oncoming machine, to stop at an intersection and wait for it to come through before proceeding.

Smiley also asks that motorists not pass a plow or grader until it is safe to do so at an intersection or wherever there's enough room in order avoid any dangers.

"Any little bump or drift can kick a machine over and it can be into a car just like that," he said. "There are rocks flying constantly, (and) you never know what might fall off the plow because it's cold out and things break."

Smiley requests motorists use the same patience for crews working to clear town or village streets, saying they can get their work done a lot faster if everyone takes their time and makes room.

More Local News

Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Lead To School Cancellations

Cancellations for Monday, February 4th. * Western School Division - Classes are cancelled* Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna - no classes* Red River Valley School Division, all schools are…

Snow Plows And Vehicles Urged To Share The Road Safely

Motorists are being urged to use patience as they encounter snowplows and graders cleaning up after this weekend's snowfall. "First of all, everybody needs to use extreme caution when they're out…

Structure Fires Down In Morden Fire Dept Service Area

Though he doesn't want to jinx it, Morden Fire Chief, Andy Thiessen says structure fires have been rare for the past number of months. Thiessen believes it's due to continual efforts to inform the…

Survey Says Increase Winkler Council Indemnities

Winkler Council is receiving a 14 percent boost in indemnities to compensate for a change in taxation rules. Rather than arbitrarily increasing the amounts, Council initiated a community survey to…

Health Minister Restructuring Bargaining Units From 180 To Seven

Manitoba's health system has 180 bargaining units. B.C has four. "That cannot be efficient," Morden-Winkler MLA and Health Minister Cameron Friesen says. Facing an overly complex healthcare system,…

STARS Inspired By Continual Support

STARS Air Ambulance flew 38 missions in the Morden-Winkler area alone in 2018. Seven of these were scene calls, 31 were inter-facility transfers. Across the province during the calendar year, STARS…

Encouraging Progress For Providence University College

Providence University College was shocked after their ambitious goal of raising $12.5 million by the year 2020 was met early this past December. Since this goal has been met, Providence has decided…

Bored Pets Liable To Behavioural Problems Over Winter

When bored, and left to their own devices, dogs can sometimes develop undesirable behaviours. Tracy Titchkosky, a dog trainer and receptionist with Morden Vet Clinic, says dogs require plenty of…

Carman Elementary Students Start A Fall A Cappella Club

Grade 4 and 5 students from Carman Elementary School formed an a cappella club in September after being inspired by the film Pitch Perfect, and musical group Pentatonix. A cappella is a form of…

Snowfall Warning Issued For Much Of Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for much of Southern Manitoba, specifically for areas along the International border including Pilot Mound, Manitou, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login