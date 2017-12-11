Snow Removal Parking Ban Fines Jump To $150 In Morden

Morden City Council has increased penalties and added a season-long ban to its winter snow removal parking by-law.

Fines have jumped from $20 to $150.

Public Works Manager Les Wieler said the by-law is now in effect from October 1st until April 30th.

"It's a lot easier for the citizens of the city because you know, within these dates, there is a parking ban in effect," said Morden's By-Law Officer Rick Paracholski.

The parking ban states no person shall park a vehicle on a street at any time between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

However, he explained towing enforcement is weather dependent.

"If we aren't blowing, we aren't going to be towing cars," said Wieler.

Wieler said vehicle owners will be responsible for covering the towing and impound charges.