Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

We may have a break from the extreme cold warnings for now but Southern Manitoba will be hit with an Alberta clipper this weekend.

Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada explains an Alberta clipper accompanied with snow will be starting to develop over the next 24 to 36 hours. The total amounts of snow we'll see over a period of 24 to 48 hours will be about five to 10 centimetres.

"So a long period of snowfall but not looking for anything sort of significant in terms of the amount of snow in a short period duration," Proctor says.

He notes a larger storm is likely coming into southern Manitoba for Sunday or Monday with snowfall amounts of about 10 centimetres in about 24 hours.

Proctor says we will be back into the cold temperatures by the middle of next week.

More Local News

Snow Returning This Weekend, Back To Cold Temps Next Week

We may have a break from the extreme cold warnings for now but Southern Manitoba will be hit with an Alberta clipper this weekend. Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada explains an…

Manitoba Hydro Sets New Record For Electricity Use

Manitoba Hydro has set a new all-time record for electrical consumption. The utility says that record was set Wednesday morning with a peak load of 4,924 megawatts. The previous record was 4,801…

Fire Reported At Winkler Clinic

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. The fire was reported to have started in a heating unit. Firefighters extinguished the fire and…

First Habitat For Humanity Family Announced

The Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity has officially announced their first family out of the 11 that applied. John and Margaret Wiebe have four children. Latisha age 10, Alea age three,…

Recent Break And Enter Attempts Prompt Reminder From Morden Police

Morden Police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure after receiving a number of reports of potential attempted break and enters. On January 25, Morden Police Service received a call at…

Bridge Replacement Closes R.M. of Morris Road

Effective Thursday, a portion of PR 422 in the R.M. of Morris is closed to traffic. The closure runs between PR 205 and Road 30N with detours in place. File photo According to the municipality, the…

Manitoba Teachers' Society Welcomes Education Review

The Manitoba Teachers Society welcomes the Province's review of education. Norm Gould, president of MTS, said it's been a long time since such a study was conducted, and examining what other…

Morden's Heavy Vehicle Policy Enforcement Put On Hold

Morden is postponing the enforcement of a Vehicle Weight Limitation policy till October 2020. The policy restricts heavy highway trucks from parking on residential lots, which seems to be a common…

Client Numbers Double At South Central Cancer Resource

Over the past year, South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) has seen its clientele nearly double. In 2018 SCCR saw 119 new clients, up by 49 in 2017, meaning the organization now aids 302 people…

Municipality Of Rhineland Adjusts Indemnities Following Tax Changes

The Municipality of Rhineland is following the lead of other Canadian municipalities in giving elected officials a raise...on paper. Council has approved a 14.3 percent increase to the annual…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login