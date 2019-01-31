Snow Returning This Weekend, Back To Cold Temps Next Week

We may have a break from the extreme cold warnings for now but Southern Manitoba will be hit with an Alberta clipper this weekend.

Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada explains an Alberta clipper accompanied with snow will be starting to develop over the next 24 to 36 hours. The total amounts of snow we'll see over a period of 24 to 48 hours will be about five to 10 centimetres.

"So a long period of snowfall but not looking for anything sort of significant in terms of the amount of snow in a short period duration," Proctor says.

He notes a larger storm is likely coming into southern Manitoba for Sunday or Monday with snowfall amounts of about 10 centimetres in about 24 hours.

Proctor says we will be back into the cold temperatures by the middle of next week.