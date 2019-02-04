Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Lead To School Cancellations

Cancellations for Monday, February 4th.

* Western School Division - Classes are cancelled

* Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna - no classes

* Red River Valley School Division, all schools are closed for February 4, 2019. Staff do not report to work.

* Prairie Rose School Division, bus service and classes have been cancelled for Monday, February 4, 2019. Staff are asked to report when safe to do so.

* Border Land School Division all schools closed today

* North Border School District in North Dakota - Buses will be two hours late for the Neche, Pembina and Walhalla Schools. There is no preschool today.

*Grace Valley Mennonite Academy is closed today

*Christ Full Gospel Christian Academy in Plum Coulee - no classes

* Kids Korner Nursery School in Winkler, closed

*Altona & Area Family Resource Centre has cancelled the Shake, Rattle & Roll program in Altona this morning.