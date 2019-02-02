Snowfall Warning Issued For Much Of Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for much of Southern Manitoba, specifically for areas along the International border including Pilot Mound, Manitou, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Emerson Dominion City, Vita and Sprague.

"A Colorado like low moving across the U.S. Central Plains will impact our region starting Sunday," explains CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. "Based on the expected current track of the low pressure system, we will be on the far northern edge of it, and areas from the TransCanada Highway south to the International Border are where the most snow will fall."

Sumner adds, right now, it’s looking like 10 to 20 cms of snow is possible by Monday morning when the system moves off to the east, but stresses those numbers are still uncertain, because the path the storm takes will have a significant impact on which regions see the most snow.

“Currently the southwestern corner of the province is looking like it may receive the highest amounts, but that could change because the track for this particular system is still developing.”

Northerly winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h will also develop Sunday, and last into the evening, causing reduced visibility in blowing snow.

“Travel could become difficult between the heavy snowfall and blowing snow,” notes Sumner. “So you might have to think twice about those Super Bowl party plans if they involve heading out of town.”

In addition to the snow, cold, arctic air will begin settling back into Southern Manitoba starting Sunday, with daytime highs for most of next week struggling to reach the -20 to -22 range, and overnight lows once again dipping toward -30. It also appears likely we’ll see a few days where Extreme Cold Warnings may be issued next week.

"So it seems, despite the fact Manitoba Merv predicted an early Spring Saturday morning, the forecast isn’t quite ready to cooperate just yet," adds Sumner with a chuckle.