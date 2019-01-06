Snowfall Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

Southern Manitoba is in for another round of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pembina and Red River Valleys including the Morden, Carman, Winkler, Altona, Morris and Emerson regions as well as all of Southeastern Manitoba to the Ontario border.

The low pressure system moving in from Alberta today will bring 10 to 15 centimeters of snow for those areas, with lesser amounts for the southwestern corner of the province.

“This winter storm will be packing a fair amount of moisture, so have your snow shovels and snowblowers ready for the aftermath,” said CMOS Accredited Weaterhcaster Chris Sumner. “Right now the forecast models are indicating the highest amounts will fall east of the Red River, toward the Ontario border, but all areas within the Warning will receive a good amount of flaky, white stuff.”

Snow will begin Sunday afternoon, and intensify this evening and overnight into Monday. Strong southerly winds will also develop, causing poor visibility.

The snow will taper off Monday morning, but blowing snow will be a concern for most of the day with gusty winds up to 50 kilometers per hour.

“And yes, I realize the big question everyone has right now is whether this storm will impact the first day back to school after Christmas break,” noted Sumner. “Those decisions are made by the respective school divisions the morning of, and shared with PembinaValleyOnline, so I would encourage parents to keep an eye on the site and the Pembina Valley Live app Monday morning for the latest information regarding any potential school cancellations.”