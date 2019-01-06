Snowfall Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Southern Manitoba is in for another round of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pembina and Red River Valleys including the Morden, Carman, Winkler, Altona, Morris and Emerson regions as well as all of Southeastern Manitoba to the Ontario border.

The low pressure system moving in from Alberta today will bring 10 to 15 centimeters of snow for those areas, with lesser amounts for the southwestern corner of the province.

“This winter storm will be packing a fair amount of moisture, so have your snow shovels and snowblowers ready for the aftermath,” said CMOS Accredited Weaterhcaster Chris Sumner. “Right now the forecast models are indicating the highest amounts will fall east of the Red River, toward the Ontario border, but all areas within the Warning will receive a good amount of flaky, white stuff.”

Snow will begin Sunday afternoon, and intensify this evening and overnight into Monday. Strong southerly winds will also develop, causing poor visibility.

The snow will taper off Monday morning, but blowing snow will be a concern for most of the day with gusty winds up to 50 kilometers per hour.

“And yes, I realize the big question everyone has right now is whether this storm will impact the first day back to school after Christmas break,” noted Sumner. “Those decisions are made by the respective school divisions the morning of, and shared with PembinaValleyOnline, so I would encourage parents to keep an eye on the site and the Pembina Valley Live app Monday morning for the latest information regarding any potential school cancellations.”

More Local News

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds…

Manitoba Taking Big Strides To Improve Health Care For 2019

In the new year, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen says the government will continue taking meaningful action to provide better health care for Manitobans and create a…

Municipality of Rhineland Pegs Drainage, Provincial Directives As 2019 Priorities

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019. Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water…

Need For Local Respite Home Growing

Last year, Katie's Cottage saw 892 rooms rented at the unique rural respite home across from Boundary Trails Health Centre. Opened in 2016, the home saw over 600 rooms rented in its first year. "The…

Altona Police Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating another stolen snowmobile. Further to the report of the stolen snowmobile taken on the 3rd of January, police have since received a…

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

