Solar Projects In Decline, Says Local Business Owner

A pilot project to increase solar energy interest in the province came to an end in spring, and a local business is feeling the effects.



Manitoba Hydro's Solar Energy Program, a two-year pilot project, was a great incentive for people to install solar panels in their homes or businesses.



Ed Rogalsky, owner of Bio-Heat Resources between Winkler and Morden, said business really picked up during those two years.



"Absolutely that increased business for the last two years," he said. "We can start noticing it, that it's started slowing down already with solar panels."



"Right now because there's no incentive at all, so nobody's interested... Manitoba Hydro would pay a dollar a watt to install, so it comes out to about a third of the system. If somebody would pay 30 per cent off of your car, you probably would buy a new car every year or more often, right? With solar systems it's the same thing, Manitoba Hydro paid you a third of the system... the payback is actually quick."



Rogalsky said his business installed solar panels in homes, farm yards, and small businesses. "Mostly in the farm locations - farmers putting up solar panels to reduce their hydro bills," he added.



Luckily, his business doesn't rely solely on solar energy.



"We never relied on the solar programs," said Rogalsky, noting his business consists of other bio-heat options such as geothermal and outdoor wood boilers.



Rogalsky adds people are still interested in solar energy to reduce monthly hydro bills, especially with hydro rates increasing. However, without the Manitoba Hydro incentive, people are reluctant to take the next step.



"There's at least a dozen guys who said if the grant will come back, they will definitely go and install the system and help their hydro bill."



As of right now, Rogalsky is not aware of a similar incentive coming to the area. "Hopefully in the future there will be something that will attract people to install it, and create more business in the local area here," he said.

In the meantime, Rogalsky said solar product is still available as well as other alternatives to reducing the homeowners hydro bill.