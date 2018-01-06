Southern Health in the Accreditation Process This Year

Southern Health Sante- Sud has a few things in the works for 2018.

Chair Abe Bergen says they're in the process right now getting prepared for the 2019 Accreditation Survey with Accreditation Canada.

"We're going through Accreditation Canada, being reviewed. That's going to represent a lot of work but it also represents the excellence with which we do our work," says Bergen.

Some capital projects are in plans as well.

"The potential announcement of something happening in Carmen, a personal care home. As well as in Steinbach, Rest Haven. Those are at various stages of the construction project cycle, or at least the planning cycle," Bergen says.