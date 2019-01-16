Southern Manitoba In A Deep Freeze

A polar vortex is expected to smother Southern Manitoba with extreme cold the rest of this week.

After the first half of January saw nearly every day with temperatures above normal, Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the last half of the month should have below normal temperatures.

Hasell explains this is being caused by a low-pressure system with a ridge of high pressure in its wake. Hasell says during this time of year if you have a low-pressure system go by, the wind shifts.

"Unfortunately, this is just the beginning," says Hasell.

The extreme cold conditions are expected to last through the weekend. Overnight lows are forecast to be below or very near to -30 degrees for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Hasell notes there should be some relief by Monday, though temperatures are still anticipated to be well below normal. Hasell says daytime highs next week should be around -20. The normal high for this time of year is -12 degrees and the low is -21.

If there is a silver lining, Hasell says it's that the rest of this week should be very sunny. She says that is typical under areas of high pressure.