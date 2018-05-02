Speakerphone Still Illegal, Morden Police Crack Down Distracted Driving

Morden Police Service cracked down on drivers using their cell phones last week.

As part of an MPI sponsored Distracted Driving checkstop program, six people were charged with using a cellular device while driving.

Police Chief Brad Neduzak reminds residents using your smartphone's speakerphone is still considered an offense.

"You can't be handling your phone in any way," he says. "In order to activate the speakerphone you have to be holding your phone and pressing buttons and that becomes illegal."

The fine for distracted driving is currently $203.

"If the message isn't getting across the only way is to make the penalties more severe, it's unfortunate but sometimes that's what it takes."

Anything that pulls attention off the road becomes a danger, Neduzak says, and seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

The MPI checkstops pay for officers to come in on their own time to focus on distracted driving awareness. "People know we're out there, hopefully, that helps get the word out."

Neduzak notes other times officers can only cover traffic duties between calls and investigations. Currently, the service does not have a dedicated traffic enforcement unit.