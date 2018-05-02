Speakerphone Still Illegal, Morden Police Crack Down Distracted Driving

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police Service cracked down on drivers using their cell phones last week.

As part of an MPI sponsored Distracted Driving checkstop program, six people were charged with using a cellular device while driving.

Police Chief Brad Neduzak reminds residents using your smartphone's speakerphone is still considered an offense.

"You can't be handling your phone in any way," he says. "In order to activate the speakerphone you have to be holding your phone and pressing buttons and that becomes illegal."

The fine for distracted driving is currently $203.

"If the message isn't getting across the only way is to make the penalties more severe, it's unfortunate but sometimes that's what it takes."

Anything that pulls attention off the road becomes a danger, Neduzak says, and seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

The MPI checkstops pay for officers to come in on their own time to focus on distracted driving awareness. "People know we're out there, hopefully, that helps get the word out."

Neduzak notes other times officers can only cover traffic duties between calls and investigations. Currently, the service does not have a dedicated traffic enforcement unit.

More Local News

Kindness Is Contagious During Pay It Forward May

The fifth annual Pay It Forward May kicked off in Morden and Winkler Tuesday. The Morden Area Foundation partnered with the Winkler Community Foundation again for the annual initiative. During the…

Altona Mayor Pleased With Announcement On New Paramedic Positions

The mayor of Altona applauds the province's move to add 60 new paramedic positions to its emergency services system. Melvin Klassen has been critical of the ambulance response times in his community…

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Speakerphone Still Illegal, Morden Police Crack Down Distracted Driving

Morden Police Service cracked down on drivers using their cell phones last week. As part of an MPI sponsored Distracted Driving checkstop program, six people were charged with using a cellular device…

Hydro Rates Rising As Debt Reaches $19 Billion

Manitobans will soon be paying 3.6 per cent more for their electricity. The Public Utilities Board approved Manitoba Hydro’s rate increase. Hydro was asking for a rate hike of 7.9 per cent. The PUB…

Long-Awaited, Multi-Million Dollar Reinland Drain Project Nearing Completion

Huge strides have been made on completing the Reinland Drain, located one mile south of the Village of Blumenfeld in the R.M. of Stanley. Erosion of the drainage ditch has been a nagging issue for…

Seeding Activity Under Way In Our Region

Some farmers in our area took advantage of the warm weather on the weekend to start their seeding operations. Winkler area farmer Jack Froese says they began seeding canola on Friday and corn on…

Humboldt Fundraiser Brings Together Morden Hockey Community

Thousands of dollars poured in from the Pembina Valley for the Humboldt survivors this weekend. The community shared in the grief and hope for healing at a series of fundraising events on Saturday in…

Dufferin Reeve Seeking Re-election

The reeve for the RM of Dufferin intends to seek another term in office this fall. George Gray says he will seek re-election in the October civic elections. Gray says there's one particular project…

New Full-Time Paramedic Positions Coming This Year

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year. Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as…

Effort Underway To Make Roseau River A Paddling Destination

The RM of Emerson-Franklin is hoping to capitalize on a renewed interest in canoeing and kayaking. Tourism Coordinator Wayne Arseny say they have developed a detailed map of the Roseau River to make…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





02
May
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

02 May 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





02
May
2018
Administrative Assistant Day

02 May 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





02
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





02
May
2018
DHE presents Martyn Joseph

02 May 2018 7:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Centre, Morden





Login