Speed Reduction Approved For Rosenort's Main Drag

With a speed reduction set to take effect shortly, traffic coming into Rosenort from the east will have to slow down earlier.

After three applications to the Highway Traffic Board, the R.M. of Morris has finally been successful in getting the speed limit on PR 205 near the industrial park dropped from 100 km/h to 70 km/h starting at Road 2E, or Riverside Road. An earlier request sought to have the speed limit reduced to 60 km/h.

"The goal is and always was for the community to be safe for all of the workers that come in and leave, plus the suppliers and everybody involved in the industrial park, that they be able to enter the community and drive safely," explained Reeve Ralph Groening.

In an interview last September, Groening said the industrial park had experienced an increase in activity in recent years with about two to three hundred workers coming and going every day, and additional product coming in and going out.

He noted then that this growth was expected to continue, and pointed to one business in the industrial park that had doubled it's workforce and production.

The new speed limit will take effect as soon as the signage is installed.