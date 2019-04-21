Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Expired medications can be ineffective or potentially dangerous, which is why it's vital to dispose of them correctly.

"Once medication expires it either loses its effectiveness, or some medications can degrade and become somewhat toxic," shares Ryan Douglas of Winkler Pharmacy. "So it's a good idea every spring, to clean out the medicine cabinet; maybe look through your supply of products even monthly wouldn't hurt."

Expired drugs should be brought to a pharmacist to be appropriately handled. Douglas says you should never dispose of medications down the drain or into the garbage.

"It's the best way to do it, to avoid putting it in the environment," says Douglas.

By bringing it into your local pharmacist, Douglas notes you can circumvent pets or children getting drugs out of the trash or accidentally polluting water sources.

