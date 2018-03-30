Spring Road Restrictions Coming Into Effect

With the spring thaw cycle in full effect, the RM of Stanley will be implementing weight restrictions for certain roadways within the Municipality. The restrictions begin April 3rd and can run as late as May 31st.

Officials with the RM of Stanley say the paved roads will be reduced to 65% of the normal axle weights. The easiest way to calculate how much weight is allowed is by calculating 6.5kg/mm of tire track.

Rural gravel roads are also not to be used as a bypass when loads are illegal on unrestricted Provincial trunk highways.

The restrictions are in place to help reduce the amount of damage the roadways incur during the spring thaw cycle.

Manitoba's Spring Road Restrictions also begin in April.

Highways effected include PTH 428 north of Winkler, as well as PTH 432 north and south of Morden as well as PTH 421 through Neubergthal and Sommerfeld.

The program protects highways from unnecessary damage by reducing allowable axle weights during the spring thaw.

Restrictions are broken down by steering axle group.

Level 1 Spring Weight Restrictions:

-On a single steering axle of a single or tandem drive truck tractor: 10 kg per millimetre width of tire up to a maximum of 5,500 kg on all highways.

-On a single steering axle of a straight truck or a tridem drive truck tractor: Tire size 305 mm or less: 10 kg per millimeter width of tire up to a maximum of 5,500 kg on all highways. Tire size greater than 305 mm: 9 kg per millimetre width of tire up to a maximum of 6,570 kg on all highways.

-On a tandem steering axle group of a straight truck: 9 kg per mm width of tire multiplied by 0.90 (download factor) up to a maximum of 12,240 kg on RTAC Routes or Class A1 highways and up to a maximum of 9,900 kg on Class B1 highways.



-On all other axle groups: 9 kg per millimetre width of tire up to a maximum of 90% of the legal axle group weights on all highways.

Level 2 Spring Weight Restrictions:

-On all single steering axles of all vehicle configurations: 6.5 kg per millimetre width of tire up to a maximum of 65% of the legal axle weights on Class A1 and Class B1 highways.



-On a tandem steering axle of a straight truck: 6.5 kg per millimetre width of tire multiplied by 0.90 (download factor) up to a maximum of 8,840 kg on Class A1 highways and up to a maximum of 7,150 kg on Class B1 highways.



-On all other axle groups: 6.5 kg per millimetre width of tire up to a maximum of 65% of the legal axle weights on Class A1 and Class B1 highways.