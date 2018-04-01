Spring Time Tips For Pet Care

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Jacqueline Enns, a veterinarian at the Winkler Veterinary Clinic, said springtime sparks conversations around pet vaccinations.

"This is the time of year for sure, when the weather gets nicer, that we start thinking about those sorts of things," said Enns. "The big problems that we are having trouble with right now, on everyone's mind is Lyme Disease, so the ticks, particularly the deer ticks, they come out at plus four (degrees)."

She said part of Lyme prevention is tick control, and for dogs there's a vaccination. Enns added there's always more to be learned about the disease, but when it comes to companion animals, we know it affects dogs and horses.

Lyme vaccinations should be done yearly and the rabies vaccinations should be done every 2-3 years, depending on the animal.

"We have a low-steady level of rabies in our wildlife population, so because of that we recommend regular rabies vaccinations in dogs and cats, as well as horses," said Enns.

Preventative measures during this time of year includes checking for ticks.

"The trouble with the deer ticks is that they're so tiny," said Enns, noting tick collars, oral and topical medication can be used as well.

Kennel cough is also a risk for dogs who attend obedience classes or visits off-leash parks. Enns said these dogs should be getting regular vaccinations against this respiratory infection.

As for cats, bacteria can easily be spread during fights, causing infections. Springtime is also mating season for cats, so it's a good idea to make sure your animal is neutered or spayed.

The clinic conducts travelling vaccinations as well. They will be in Manitou on June 2, Altona May 16 and June 6, Sommerfeld May 23, and Gretna May 30.

