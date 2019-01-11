This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker.

The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain markets and managing soil salinity, to the 2019 weather outlook.

Committee member Jennifer Sabourin says it was fantastic to see the St. Jean Community Hall packed on Wednesday with 175 people, which broke their previous attendance record.

"We've never seen this small hall so packed. It literally was standing room only as we had many people standing in the back of the hall. It was incredible and I'm not sure if it was the combination of good weather or perhaps the speakers. Whatever the reason, we're just super ecstatic." Jennifer Sabourin

Thursday's sessions drew another large crowd of about 120 people, while the trade show floor was maxed out with a total of 60 booths.

Sabourin was asked if the organizing committee has considered moving the annual event to a larger venue.

"The committee has pondered about making this event even bigger and better, but we really feel that we want to keep it within St. Jean. We have a wonderful hall and we want to keep using it as long as we can. So as of right now, we're keeping it where it is for the near future."

St. Jean Farm Days will mark a special milestone next year when it celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2020.