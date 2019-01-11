2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker.

The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain markets and managing soil salinity, to the 2019 weather outlook.

Committee member Jennifer Sabourin says it was fantastic to see the St. Jean Community Hall packed on Wednesday with 175 people, which broke their previous attendance record.

"We've never seen this small hall so packed. It literally was standing room only as we had many people standing in the back of the hall. It was incredible and I'm not sure if it was the combination of good weather or perhaps the speakers. Whatever the reason, we're just super ecstatic." jennifer sabourin stjean farmdays 2019Jennifer Sabourin

Thursday's sessions drew another large crowd of about 120 people, while the trade show floor was maxed out with a total of 60 booths.

Sabourin was asked if the organizing committee has considered moving the annual event to a larger venue.

"The committee has pondered about making this event even bigger and better, but we really feel that we want to keep it within St. Jean. We have a wonderful hall and we want to keep using it as long as we can. So as of right now, we're keeping it where it is for the near future."

St. Jean Farm Days will mark a special milestone next year when it celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2020.

More Local News

Requests For Payment Via Giftcards Should Raise Red Flags, Police

Winkler Police are reminding residents to raise their warning flags when receiving requests for payment with gift or pre-paid cards, especially from people online. In recent weeks police have…

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer. Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North…

Bucking National Trend BTHC Foundation Receives Record Funding

While non-profits have seen a decline in charitable giving across Canada, the Pembina Valley remains a strong community supporter, as evidenced at the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation. "We…

Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year. Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of…

Meth Bust In Winkler Ends In Trafficking Charges

Two local residents are facing drug charges as the result of an on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation. The investigation concluded yesterday afternoon in a search warrant executed by…

Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines. During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing…

More Affordable Housing Units Coming To Morden

In the next few years, Morden could have another 60 affordable housing units for people living with a low income. Anhart Homes Manitoba is the most recent extension of Anhart Community Housing, a…

Recreation Revenue, Investments On The Rise In Winkler

The City of Winkler saw a number of windfalls in the 2018 budget, propelled by revenue from the local pool and return on investments. A hot summer and excitement over recent upgrades contributed to a…

Altona Police Chief Doesn't Want You To Make It Easy For Thieves

The Altona Police Service is highlighting several tips on how to protect your valuables following a pair of recent snowmobile thefts in the community, According to Police Chief Perry Batchelor, the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login