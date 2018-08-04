Stage Set For Record Harvest With Over 300 Combines Registered (VIDEO)

Children's Camps International is closing in on 300 combines lined up in a field south of Winkler this morning, setting the stage for today's record-breaking attempt.

Latest estimates put the number of registered combines at just over organizers' goal of 300, and well above the previous Guinness Book of World Record's 244 combines simultaneously harvesting on the same field for five or more consecutive minutes

However, it's not just bragging rights; each combine represents thousands of kids who will be able to attend camp in the developing world through CCI's camping ministry, an organization headquartered in Winkler but with partners around the world.

Field activities begin at 10:00 a.m including a farm show. Lunch is available for $5 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

Harvest begins at 2:00 p.m.

Shuttles are available from various locations in Winkler, with the last shuttle leaving at 1:15 p.m. Find a map of shuttle locations here.

Watch the live stream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCK4KwAKpbM&app=desktop