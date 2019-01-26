2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The Stanley Ag Society is looking forward to a new home in the near future.

Board President Toban Dyck says 2018 was a milestone year, one that saw the organization leave their former location adjacent to the Parkland grounds in Winkler and come to an agreement with the City of Winkler on the land price. Both parties agreed to halt the expropriation process, coming to an agreement of $750,000. The prime real estate was needed by the City to begin work on the Meridian Exhibition Centre arena expansion.

He says the board is glad to put the lengthy land negotiation behind them and leave on good terms with the city, "maintaining our relationship and keeping that partnership strong."

"Everyone left negotiations with smiles on their faces," he says, adding the future looks bright. "We're kicking tires on a few options and we're really excited to say we'll have something to announce soon."

"I look forward to providing good news when it comes."

Dyck notes once they've chosen new land they will be in need of volunteers and support to make the transition. "I think the future is looking very bright for the ag society."

Moving into the summer, Dyck says they still hope to offer some of their regular programming, though how that will look is still up in the air.

"I think there will still be an opportunity to offer some of our programming," he explains.

In the meantime, Dyck says they continue working diligently to secure new land.

stanley signingWinkler Mayor Martin Harder signed an agreement with Stanley Ag Society President Toban Dyck last March.

Stanley Ag Society Continuing Hunt For New Home

