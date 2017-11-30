Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape.

Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single generation. Some suggest only four percent of the population is directly involved in Ag in the area, a number that continues to decrease every year.

In the light of this and the looming land expropriation with the City of Winkler, the society held a consultation event last weekend to hear from local residents.

"It was fantastic to get those opinions, and very impressive to hear where they thought the ag society could go," Board President Toban Dyck says. "They even went so far as to say the voice of agriculture in Southern Manitoba."

The society hopes to continue offering programming at their current location, despite the on-going expropriation process

However, the need to adapt was top of mind for many.

"The ag society needs to change because the environment is changing," one participant said.

"I think it's a great thing," another said of the society, adding he'd like to see them continue to thrive and bridge the gap between rural and urban centres.

Others asked the question, "is the ag society viable?" And if so, which direction will it take?

At the society's AGM this week Dyck explained they've attempted to strip the Stanley Agricultural Society to its bones, asking the questions: what is the Stanley Ag Society? What value does it deliver to the community supporting it? And how could it be better?

The ag society and members of the community took part in a SEARCH Conference, an event designed to draw people together to set vision for an organization. The group met on Nov. 24 and 25 for a day and half of strategic planning, tackling important questions such as the value of the ag society, what it should develop, what it should leave behind and what it should adopt

"We're building. We're working on making this better," Dyck adds, noting they must also honour the foundations laid by the first board in 1947.

"We owe our progress to the people before us," he says, especially noting past president Peter Penner.

"He stood his ground when no one else would," Dyck said. "He believed in educating people about agriculture. He believed in the ag society. He believed in the goodness of people. He was kind to everyone, but firm when he needed to be. Peter served the society well and left a legacy of which he should be proud."

Joining the society last year, Dyck continues to guide the board through the expropriation process with the city. The expanding Meridian Exhibition Centre project requires the society's land currently in the heart of the Harvest Festival fairgrounds.

The City of Winkler hopes to expand the current arena into a multi-turf recreation complex onto what is now the Stanley Agricultural grounds. However, the sale has moved to expropriation as both parties cannot come to an agreement on the value of the land

While the process continues, the society looks elsewhere for a new home, and remains in communication with city officials to hopefully find a win-win situation.

An exploratory committee has been formed to scout for available land and partnerships. So far, Dyck says, they've begun cultivating a positive relationship with the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum, and have been in contact with landowners along the Winkler-Morden corridor. While no available land has been secured, he says the committee has had many optimistic conversations.

While uncertainty remains concerning their future home, Dyck says they will continue to operate as usual.

The ag society hosted the annual light horse show and Gymkhana in August this past year. The Winkler 4-H Trailblazers held their annual horse as well. Dyck says both events were well attended.

The annual cattle show co-hosted with the 4-H Beef Club was also held earlier this summer.

While the society's annual Exhibition during the Winkler Harvest Festival continues to be a staple, and many desire to see it continue, Dyck notes some elements will need to change.

While the society's annual Exhibition during the Winkler Harvest Festival continues to be a staple, it may need to change in the future to become financially sustainable

"It takes a lot of work, requires lots of volunteers and over the last few years, it has not been financially sustainable," he says.

After absorbing all the public input, "it's go time," Dyck says, in implementing fresh ideas and making a path forward.

"Whatever the land situation is, right now the ag society does have land. It has a barn, almost eight acres of property, I think we have to continue on business as usual and not wait," Dyck says. "Waiting could kill us. So we're going to take the advice and start working on these things."

The current board includes: Toban Dyck - President, Abe Penner - Vice-President/Treasurer, Jamie Dyck - Secretary, Helen Hildebrand, Nettie Froese, Milt Olfert, Richard Warkentin, Cherlyn Peters, Tanya Schobert, Steph Rempel, with new members Sarah Wiebe and Conrad Rempel.

