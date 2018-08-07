Stanley Ag Society Returns For Winkler Harvest Festival

With the sale of the ag grounds this spring, 2018 will likely be the last year for the current iteration of the Stanley Agricultural Society events as part of the Harvest Festival in Winkler.

Approximately 30 years ago, the Stanley Agricultural Society and the Winkler Harvest Festival came together to share the land and run both events at the same time.

Ag society's Richard Warkentin, explains the City of Winkler came to an agreement this spring in selling the society's land adjacent to the Winkler Arena ahead of the facility's expansion. The grounds had been used for horse shows and gymkhana among other events.

"It will probably be the last year it will be set up the way it is," Warkentin says, noting the search for new land is on-going.

The society will also hold their annual Exhibition again this year as part of the Harvest Festival, showcasing local skills in canning, baking, sewing, crafts, fine arts, photography and gardening as well as a number of school projects with categories open from pre-Kindergarten to grade 12.

Exhibition Hall viewing at the Winkler Arena takes place all three days of the festival.