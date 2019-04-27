Stanley Continues To Upgrade Heavy Equipment

The R.M. of Stanley continues to beef up its fleet of graders.



Council recently approved the purchase of a 2019 John Deere 872G grader together with a snow wing, replacing a 2015 model through trade-in.



Deputy Reeve Peter Froese says the purchase is part of the R.M.'s five-year capital replacement plan. "We normally replace one grader per year. . . It's rotating, so every five years, we'll replace four of them."



The net trade cost of the new grader is $269,360.

The R.M. also approved the purchase of a new Ford pickup truck, at a cost of $35,641.