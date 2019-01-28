Stanley Presents 2019 Financial Plan

The R.M. of Stanley has given first reading to its 2019 financial plan



The municipality's planned expenditures total just over $7.1 million, an increase of $350,322, or just over 5% from its 2018 budget.



As far as spending, Reeve Morris Olafson says the loss of the Municipal Road Improvement Program Grant will impact their project list this year. The grant provided $225,000 per year to the municipality and was used for upgrading and improving roads throughout the municipality.



Olafson says the added spending will also reflect growth in the municipality and the provided services that come with that, like road clearing.

Meanwhile, the R.M. set its mill rate slightly higher at 9.433, resulting in a small municipal tax increase for ratepayers.



Ratepayers with a house valued at $289,900 can expect their municipal taxes to go up by $28, while farmland consisting of 80 acres of cultivated land, and an assessed value of $751,500 should anticipate a $42 increase. Commercial property with a 2019 assessed value of $538,500 will see an increase of about $75.

The following is a list of projects the R.M. plans to invest in this year.

* Massey Water Pipeline Expansion

* Asset Management Planning

* Continuation of Drainage & Dustproofing Programs

* Continuation of Public Works Equipment Renewal

* Regional Wastewater Planning

* Blumenfeld Path Overlay

* Frost Boil Remediation

Thousands of dollars have also been earmarked for grants and contributions in 2019, which include an operating grant of $35,077 for the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler, $31,000 for the Agassiz Medical Centre in Morden, $10,000 for village rink upgrades, $15,500 for community centres and rinks, and $91,933 for the South Central Regional Library.

Council will give 2nd and 3rd reading to the financial plan once the local school divisions finalize their budgets.