Stanley Presents 2019 Financial Plan

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The R.M. of Stanley has given first reading to its 2019 financial plan

The municipality's planned expenditures total just over $7.1 million, an increase of $350,322, or just over 5% from its 2018 budget.

As far as spending, Reeve Morris Olafson says the loss of the Municipal Road Improvement Program Grant will impact their project list this year. The grant provided $225,000 per year to the municipality and was used for upgrading and improving roads throughout the municipality.

Olafson says the added spending will also reflect growth in the municipality and the provided services that come with that, like road clearing.

Meanwhile, the R.M. set its mill rate slightly higher at 9.433, resulting in a small municipal tax increase for ratepayers.

Ratepayers with a house valued at $289,900 can expect their municipal taxes to go up by $28, while farmland consisting of 80 acres of cultivated land, and an assessed value of $751,500 should anticipate a $42 increase. Commercial property with a 2019 assessed value of $538,500 will see an increase of about $75.

The following is a list of projects the R.M. plans to invest in this year.

* Massey Water Pipeline Expansion
* Asset Management Planning
* Continuation of Drainage & Dustproofing Programs
* Continuation of Public Works Equipment Renewal
* Regional Wastewater Planning
* Blumenfeld Path Overlay
* Frost Boil Remediation

Thousands of dollars have also been earmarked for grants and contributions in 2019, which include an operating grant of $35,077 for the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler, $31,000 for the Agassiz Medical Centre in Morden, $10,000 for village rink upgrades, $15,500 for community centres and rinks, and $91,933 for the South Central Regional Library.

Council will give 2nd and 3rd reading to the financial plan once the local school divisions finalize their budgets.

More Local News

Winkler Four-Lane Project Inching Forward After 18 Years

The twinning of PTH 32 through Winkler, a source of frustration for over 18 years, is inching towards reality. Manitoba Hydro is expected to add street lighting along the stretch of road between…

BLSD Prepping 2019/20 Budget Following Decrease In Provincial Support

Administrators with Border Land School Division (BLSD) are crunching the numbers after learning the division will see a 2 percent decrease in provincial support for 2019/20. According to Manitoba…

Stanley Presents 2019 Financial Plan

The R.M. of Stanley has given first reading to its 2019 financial plan The municipality's planned expenditures total just over $7.1 million, an increase of $350,322, or just over 5% from its 2018…

Friesen Representing PC Party In Morden-Winkler In 2020

"I continue to be tremendously honoured to have this role." MLA Cameron Friesen has been serving the Morden-Winkler area for seven years and says while making a career change in the middle of life…

Mental Health Awareness Month Highlights Being Self-Aware

January is Mental Health Wellness Month. In Canada, 1 in 5 people in will personally experience a mental health concern no matter their age, education, income level, or culture. Paul Penner,…

UPDATED - Highways Reopen Across Region

Updated at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, January 27th - As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday night all highways throughout the region have been reopened, but are still reporting partly snow covered conditions with blowing and…

Recently Closed Bridal Store Returns To The Pembina Valley

After closing shop in Morden a few years ago, the Dirks family has re-opened their bridal shop in Winkler. Livienne Bridal Boutique held their grand opening this weekend at 455 Roblin Blvd. East. "It…

Local Artists Clean Up At GMA Covenant Awards

The Color took home Canadian Christian music's top honours at the 40th annual GMA Covenant Awards Thursday in Edmonton. The Winkler-area residents won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of…

Cows And Horses Need Warmth Too

As the of cold of winter continues, a local animal practitioner is advising owners to ensure their horses and cows have the necessary means of staying warm. Dr. Vanessa Graydon of Graydon Veterinary…

Carman Hosts Dog Blood Donor Clinic To Ease Demand

In surgery, having a supply of blood is crucial in a patients survival, it's the same scenario for our furry friends as well. Carman Vet Clinic held a blood donation clinic Wednesday; Michael…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login