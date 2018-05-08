Stanley Reeve Pleads For People To "Slow Down"

With farmers starting to get out into their fields and construction season well underway, the council for the R.M. of Stanley wants everyone to return home safe at the end of the day.

For the next number of months, there will be a lot of big equipment out on the roads, and Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson says people need to give them room. "They cannot move off the road like you guys (motorists) do," said Olafson. "If you see a tractor and a piece of implement, pull over, go into an approach, or take another road."

Olafson also strongly urges those driving big trucks down all municipal roads, to keep their speed to a maximum of 70 km/h. He says it not only saves the roads, it also keeps the dust down.

"It's just better for everyone around if you slow down a little bit...there's a lot of people out there that aren't used to dust, and when you follow a big rig out there, there's so much dust, you can't see."

In construction zones, Olafson pleads with people to slow down and obey the posted speed signs. "Slow down, give these guys some room, we want to keep all of our people safe all over the municipality, and not just our crew, every crew that's out there."

Olafson notes the R.M. is also taking measures to improve the condition of their roughly 400 miles of gravel roads. On the heels of the winter season, he says some of the roads are not in top shape, noting on many of the roads in the R.M. are uneven, and crews are working to smooth them out. He said if you're not used to driving in that kind of condition, it can be dangerous.