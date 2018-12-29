2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects.

The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says Olafson, and that growth has resulted in the municipality valued at close to $20 million.

"This is really cool; you wonder where everybody comes from? There were nine new commercial structures, 21 new dwellings, and ten conditional use approvals for new businesses."

To meet that growing demand, Stanley installed 26 new water connections, which means 100 people now have piped water, and development along the corridor meant installing about 3.5 miles of sewer lines.

One of the substantial projects under development is the regional wastewater treatment plant. Olafson adds they confirmed the design of the plant with Winkler; however, the project can't proceed until federal and provincial funding can be secured.

Stanley Council also has two new faces around the table, Ward One

Councillor Ray Unrau, and Ward Two Councillor Ike Friesen.

Olafson says every member of Council has the municipality's best interests in mind and won't focus on only one issue.

 

"We're all very progressive people, or that's my take on the group. So I think we're going to have a good time here. We're in good shape [and] I think people are going to be very well represented."

More Local News

Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects. The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says…
altona post office sign

Mailboxes Broken Into At Altona Post Office

Altona Police continue to investigate several mailbox break-ins at the Canada Post building in town. Police were notified of the break-ins Friday morning, and determined five mailboxes had been…

Winkler Police Issue Warrant For Man Charged With Identity Theft

Winkler Police have issued a warrant for a local man charged with identity theft. Purnell Charles Williams, also known as Dr. Chuck Williams, has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents,…

Emerson MLA Says 2018 Was A Year Of Ups and Downs

The MLA for Emerson admits the past year has had some ups and downs. Cliff Graydon was kicked out of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus this fall after being accused of sexual harassment by…

Winkler's Rapid Growth In 2018 Tied To Business, Social Services

"The City of Winkler came into the 21st Century in 2018." That according to Winkler Mayor Martin Harder reflecting on the past year. He says the community is now serviced by top end Internet speeds…

Stay Safe As Pembina Valley Enters Deep Freeze

The risk of frostbite continues to loom in the Pembina Valley with temperatures dipping below -30 adjusted for wind chill values tonight. While temperatures will rise again on Sunday, lows of minus…

Motorists Encouraged To Report Dangerous Drivers To RCMP

When out on the roads, it can be very obvious if another motorist is driving in such a way that others are being endangered. RCMP Media Relations officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre explains if you see…

2018 A Year Of Change For Morden

Morden has experienced a transformation over 2018, with tremendous growth, numerous new businesses, and an almost entirely new council. According to Morden Mayor Brandon Burley, it was an exciting…

Cable Fault Leads To Power Outages In Morden, RM of Stanley

A number of power outages have been reported in and around Morden Friday morning. Manitoba Hydro Media Relations Officer Bruce Owen says nearly 500 customers were without power from 11:40 p.m last…

Altona Mayor Reflects On 2018

The Town of Altona's year in 2018 was comprised of small steps that will lay the foundation for further development in 2019. Mayor Al Friesen identified a number of projects that stood out this year,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login