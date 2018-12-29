Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects.

The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says Olafson, and that growth has resulted in the municipality valued at close to $20 million.

"This is really cool; you wonder where everybody comes from? There were nine new commercial structures, 21 new dwellings, and ten conditional use approvals for new businesses."

To meet that growing demand, Stanley installed 26 new water connections, which means 100 people now have piped water, and development along the corridor meant installing about 3.5 miles of sewer lines.

One of the substantial projects under development is the regional wastewater treatment plant. Olafson adds they confirmed the design of the plant with Winkler; however, the project can't proceed until federal and provincial funding can be secured.

Stanley Council also has two new faces around the table, Ward One

Councillor Ray Unrau, and Ward Two Councillor Ike Friesen.

Olafson says every member of Council has the municipality's best interests in mind and won't focus on only one issue.

"We're all very progressive people, or that's my take on the group. So I think we're going to have a good time here. We're in good shape [and] I think people are going to be very well represented."