'Steady Growth' Defines 2018 In R.M. Of Morris: Groening

What stands out as the highlight for 2018 in R.M. of Morris is steady growth, says Reeve Ralph Groening.

He emphasized the expansion and development in Rosenort's industrial park, especially, noting the completion of the new fire hall in November.

One of the biggest decisions made by Council this year, Groening said, was to establish a fibre Internet access network in the area.

"We're excited about that, about more detail and about progress in 2019. But that was a major decision, I think, and we feel we really have at least part answer to that challenge," Groening said.

Looking ahead, a major priority will be developing a plan to provide wastewater capacity for communities to the east of Rosenort, he said, including the expansion of the Rosenort lagoon.

"That's the big project. Probably close to $10 million overall (and) it will take years to develop, but that's really the number one project moving forward," he said.

Groening, who was recently selected to be the new president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), said AMM will continue to provide support to municipalities and lobby the government on behalf of communities and their needs.