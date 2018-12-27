2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

What stands out as the highlight for 2018 in R.M. of Morris is steady growth, says Reeve Ralph Groening.

He emphasized the expansion and development in Rosenort's industrial park, especially, noting the completion of the new fire hall in November.

One of the biggest decisions made by Council this year, Groening said, was to establish a fibre Internet access network in the area.

"We're excited about that, about more detail and about progress in 2019. But that was a major decision, I think, and we feel we really have at least part answer to that challenge," Groening said.

Looking ahead, a major priority will be developing a plan to provide wastewater capacity for communities to the east of Rosenort, he said, including the expansion of the Rosenort lagoon.

"That's the big project. Probably close to $10 million overall (and) it will take years to develop, but that's really the number one project moving forward," he said.

Groening, who was recently selected to be the new president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), said AMM will continue to provide support to municipalities and lobby the government on behalf of communities and their needs.

More Local News

Rhineland Recommissions Eco-Survey

A survey to measure the carbon footprint of the Municipality of Rhineland has been re-ignited. Michael Rempel, Chief Administrative Officer for the municipality, explained council originally…

Manitoba Overcoming Challenges In 2018 According To Morden-Winkler MLA

Though he has many responsibilities as Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, Cameron Friesen says, his role as MLA for Morden and Winkler is still the top priority. The region has…

'Steady Growth' Defines 2018 In R.M. Of Morris: Groening

What stands out as the highlight for 2018 in R.M. of Morris is steady growth, says Reeve Ralph Groening. He emphasized the expansion and development in Rosenort's industrial park, especially, noting…

Significant Snowfall On The Way For Pembina Valley

The new snowblower you found under the tree for Christmas will come in handy over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for most of the Red River Valley and Southeastern…

Morden Council Working To Be More Accessible To Residents

Morden's Mayor says Council is working towards their promise of increased transparency. To make local government more open to their constituents, Committee of the Whole (COW) meetings will be moved…

2018 A Year Of Extreme Weather

The Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada says his top three weather stories for 2018 in Canada all had a direct impact on Manitoba. David Phillips has identified the British Columbia fires as…

End To Border Road Court Case Among Rhineland Reeve's List of 2018 Highlights

The culmination of the Border Road dispute is being singled out as a major highlight for the Municipality of Rhineland this past year. Last December, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected an appeal…

New Roadside Cannabis Detection On The Way

There are now multiple ways to detect cannabis use if you are pulled over by a police force in this province. A new portable testing unit that is being distributed has the ability to detect if a…

Altona Fire Crews Extinguish Chimney Fire

Altona fire crews responded to a call west of town Tuesday morning. Chief Greg Zimmerman says a chimney fire started up at a residence on Road 7 West. "When we arrived we found that the chimney fire…

Gateway Recycling Program Receives Financial Boost

Gateway Resources recycling program recently received a $5,000 boost from Access Credit Union. CEO Kim Nelson explains the donation will help Gateway continue to improve and keep up with the demands…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login