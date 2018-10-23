Steinbach And Stuartburn To Vote Wednesday On Cannabis

Residents of Steinbach and the RM of Stuartburn will each be voting in a binding referendum on cannabis as part of the municipal election Wednesday. The question on the ballot will be: 'Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed? Yes or No.' A binding referendum means the municipalities must act according to the outcome.

Kristianne Dechant, Manager of Communications for the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, says if residents vote yes, local councils still get to have a say in where such outlets would be allowed in their municipalities.

"So it doesn't mean that if it's yes, it's a free-for-all. They are not required to allow them (the stores) anywhere and everywhere. Rather, the municipalities, if it's yes, would still have the authority to set limits through the bylaw process, restricting certain areas or restricting hours, those kinds of things. But it (a yes vote) means that the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority would consider applications for locations within that municipality. If it's no, then what that does is it effectively bars the LGCA, that's us, from issuing licences within the municipal boundaries."

Dechant says the referendum on cannabis has been set up in the same way as previous referendums on liquor and video lottery terminals which have worked very well.