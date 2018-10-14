Winkler Band, The Color, Dominates Covenant Award Nominations

Winkler band, The Color is set to dominate Canada's biggest award show in Christian music.

The local band is up for 14 nominations including Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year among others.

Lead singer Jordan Janzen explains they were fortunate to have their latest album release line up with the award season.

"In past years we've been fortunate to have a number of nominations, but it's never landed on an album cycle," he says.

The band will also perform at the awards show and lead a training session. "We're excited to be there and spend some time with our friends and colleagues... there's a lot of great people that are working really hard so we're excited to be a part of it with them too."

Another artist up for awards with ties to the Pembina Valley includes Barbary Joy who is up for Children's Song of the Year and Southern Gospel Song of the Year.

Joy says being recognized for her work was humbling, "knowing that God's hand was in it."

The best part is knowing people are enjoying her work, Joy says.

"That is a very exciting thing when you've created something and there are people playing it and singing along."

Plum Coulee native Rosemary Siemens has also been nominated for Country Song of the Year.

Another Manitoba artist, Jordan St. Cyr., is up for eight awards including New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

The awards will be presented on January 24 in Edmonton.

