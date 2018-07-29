Still Behind the Gun at Age 91

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club based out of Roland brings out people of all ages.

The youngest is 7-years-old, but the title of club elder goes to 91-year-old Clarke McLaren.

McLaren said he got his start target shooting with small pests as a kid on the family farm.

He reminisced how he and friends "used to shoot coyotes, wolves and foxes out of an airplane" back in the 1950s and 1960s.

"It's just in your blood," McLaren explained. "It's just like curling or golfing."

McLaren used to curl in his "younger days" before he caught "the bug" for trap shooting in his mid-fifties.

McLaren is no slouch in competition either. Showing his prowess during a demonstration, McLean shattered 23 of the 25 clay pigeons launched.

The club meets every Thursday evening to practice and attends different tournaments in Southern Manitoba.