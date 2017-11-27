Stock the Shelves Receives Overwhelming Support

The Rhineland and Area Food Bank is prepared for the winter thanks to the generous support of the community.

Over $1,400 was raised and over 300 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated Friday during the 2017 Stock the Shelves event at the Altona Mall. Golden West and Altona IGA partnered for the food drive along with Rhineland Car, Border Real Estate and Kathy Klassen Financial Strategies.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Jake Enns, a spokesman for the Rhineland and Area Food Bank, as the donations were dropped off Monday. He added that this latest haul will play a big role in helping the organization meet the increased demand during the winter, noting the shelves will be nearly bare by the time spring rolls around.