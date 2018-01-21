"Stop Sticks" Help End Dangerous Attempt To Flee From Police

Police have named the four facing charges after officers were led on chase through Winkler.

On Friday, January 19, shortly after 10:00 p.m, members of the Winkler Police Service were following a suspicious vehicle near the Walmart parking lot, eventually able to confirm that the white, 2011 Dodge Ram had been reported stolen near Dufrost, Manitoba.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., officers activated emergency equipment and attempted to pull the vehicle over in the area of 1st Street and Roblin Boulevard. The driver of the Dodge Ram failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed south on 1st Street and west on Southview Drive.

Submitted photo

Police pursued the stolen vehicle for approximately two minutes at which time Morden Police Service members assisted with deployment of stop sticks in an attempt to quickly and safely stop the fleeing vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle drove over the stop sticks, which quickly deflated the driver’s side tires.

Due to the tire damage caused by the stop sticks, the driver of the stolen vehicle was forced to stop a short time later on 15th Street north of Gemstone Drive. The driver of the stolen vehicle, along with one passenger, exited the vehicle and fled into a nearby field while two additional occupants remained in the stolen vehicle.

Winkler Police Service members arrested the two occupants who had remained in the stolen vehicle while officers from the Altona Police Service, Morden Police Service, and Winkler Police Service set a perimeter around the field and quickly apprehended the driver and the passenger who had fled.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle and located a quantity of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, and a quantity of ammunition.

Winkler Police Service members continued investigating this incident over the next 24 hours and the investigation led them to a residence in the 200 block of 3rd Street South where they recovered a 2012 Ford F150 that had been reported stolen out of La Salle, Manitoba.

As a result of this incident, the driver of the stolen Dodge Ram, 28-year-old Alexey Eykhorst, has been charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Goods Obtained by Crime X2, Drive While Disqualified, Breach Recognizance X2, and numerous weapons and firearms related offences. Alexey Eykhorst was also arrested on the strength of three outstanding arrest warrants out of Morden and one out of Altona in relation to a vehicle stolen on January 10, 2018. Alexey Eykhorst has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday, January 22, 2018.

In addition to these charges, 24-year-old Benjamin Peters has been charged with Possess Goods Obtained by Crime, Possess Methamphetamine, two counts of Breach Undertaking Given to Peace Officer, and numerous weapons and firearms related offences. Benjamin Peters was also remanded in custody and is set to appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday, January 22, 2018.

Melanie Rudolph, 28-years-old, was arrested and charged with Possess Goods Obtained by Crime X3, Possess Methamphetamine, Breach Recognizance X2, Breach Probation, and numerous weapons and firearms related offences. Melanie Rudolph was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday, January 22, 2018.

The fourth occupant of the vehicle, 30-year-old Marina Lechner, was charged with Possess Goods Obtained by Crime X3, Possess Methamphetamine, Breach Recognizance X2, Breach Probation, and numerous weapons and firearms related offences. Marina Lechner was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday, January 22, 2018.