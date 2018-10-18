A sod turning was held Thursday morning to announce the construction of a new Home Hardware expansion East of Morden.

Home Hardware owner David Janzen took over the business in 2015. He says many have been looking for additional supply options and the expansion will meet that demand.

"In talking to local people, builders and contractors there's always been a request that people have come to us with, why don't you guys have building supplies, we need more collections of building supplies in Morden."

If construction remains on schedule; Janzen says they hope to have a fully stocked Home Hardware and Building Centre open this spring.

Janzen and family are ready for this new venture. "It's a big step for us, a big undertaking, and some big risks involved. We feel the community is behind us, we feel quite at home here in Morden, and we're very excited for it."