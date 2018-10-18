Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

A sod turning was held Thursday morning to announce the construction of a new Home Hardware expansion East of Morden.

Home Hardware owner David Janzen took over the business in 2015. He says many have been looking for additional supply options and the expansion will meet that demand.

"In talking to local people, builders and contractors there's always been a request that people have come to us with, why don't you guys have building supplies, we need more collections of building supplies in Morden."

If construction remains on schedule; Janzen says they hope to have a fully stocked Home Hardware and Building Centre open this spring.

Janzen and family are ready for this new venture. "It's a big step for us, a big undertaking, and some big risks involved. We feel the community is behind us, we feel quite at home here in Morden, and we're very excited for it."

More Local News

Altona Police Issue First Cannabis-related Charge After Legalization

It didn’t take long for Altona police officers to lay cannabis-related charges after the substance became legalized Wednesday. At 12:35 am, thirty-five minutes after legalization, members conducted a…

Local SERC Members Learn From Humboldt Disaster Response Leaders

Local disaster response volunteers met with the men and women who led the community response and recovery in Humboldt after the devastating bus crash that claimed 16 lives. Humboldt City Manager Joe…

Co-op Gives Back $2 Million To Members

More than $2 million is going back into the community this week through Winkler/Morden Co-op's annual equity cheque dispersal. "At the heart of co-op is community, it's why we're here," General…

RCU, Local Parents Join Forces To Build A Daycare In Rosenort

A local business and a grassroots committee have teamed up to establish a daycare in the community of Rosenort. Rosenort Credit Union has purchased the old fire hall in town, taking possession of the…

Protest Camp Near Gretna Still In Place

It has been three months since indigenous protesters set up a prayer camp along the border road. The group set up the 'Spirit of the Buffalo Camp' in mid July near Enbridge's Gretna operations to…

Warm Day In Store For Southern Manitoba

We're in store for some unusual weather today, as the mercury rises toward 21 degrees. Environment Canada's Natalie Hasell says we were under an arctic flow since mid-September, but now there's a…

Graydon Issues Apology, Will Not Seek Re-election

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon is "unequivocally apologizing" for inappropriate remarks he made to a staff member at the Manitoba Legislature. In a statement released Wednesday, Graydon said his apology…

Winkler Police Issued 32 Speeding Tickets In School Zones Last Month

More than 30 speeding tickets were issued in school zones last month in Winkler. "It's certainly a concern when there were that many tickets were written," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains,…

Transparency Paramount For Morden Council Candidate

When Ray Reidle heard through the grapevine only two councillors were running again for Morden city council, he decided to run. He believes his skills make him a good candidate for the position.…

Winkler/Stanley To Hold Plebiscite On Retail Cannabis Sales

Winkler residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not they would like the retail sale of cannabis to be allowed within the city. A plebiscite on the issue will be held in conjunction…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login