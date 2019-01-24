Storm Strands NPC Basketball Teams In Winnipeg

A busload of Winkler high school boys and girls varsity basketball players were forced to stay in Winnipeg overnight due to last night's storm.

The athletes from Northlands Parkway Collegiate were in the city to play St. Norbert Collegiate, when Highway 75 was closed due to poor visibility.

NPC's principal started booking hotel rooms as soon as a decision was made to keep the students in Winnipeg, according to the school's athletic director Pat Alexander.

"Our coaches made sure all the parents were notified and knew what was going on. It's what you would do in a typical situation like that. You just make decisions that are common sense by making sure everyone is safe and has somewhere warm to be."

Alexander says everyone was well looked after during their unexpected stay in the city.

"They did some video gaming and movies I'm guessing ... it was probably a good team bonding experience."

The teams made their way back to Winkler this morning once Highway 75 was reopened.