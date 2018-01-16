String Of Shoplifters Hit Winkler Businesses

Winkler Police responded to a string of shoplifting cases last week.

On January 9, police received a report of theft from staff at Mark's Work Wearhouse. Police learned two females stole several items from the store before fleeing the scene, and continue to investigate.

The following day, police were notified by loss prevention personnel at Superstore of a theft that had occurred involving a female who attempted to leave the store without paying for all of her merchandise. The 29 year old female was arrested for theft under $5,000 and later released with a written caution.

On January 11 police were again advised by loss prevention personnel at Superstore of a male who left the store on January earlier that week without paying for his merchandise. Police viewed the video surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect. This file is still under investigation.

Can you identify this person of interest? Pictures submitted by Winkler Police

Below is the police report from January to 14:

January 8, police received a report of two young children who were left unattended at an outdoor skating rink. Police attended and spoke with the complainant as well as the mother of the children who attended prior to police arrival. After speaking with all parties police had no concerns and were satisfied that the children were well taken care of.

January 9, police were dispatched to a residence on Orion Lane regarding a female who was causing a disturbance. Police learned that the female had been yelling and thrown a phone at an individual inside the residence. The female was highly agitated but police were able to assist her in calming down. No charges were laid in this incident.

January 10, a male reported to police that he had received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from RBC who requested his credit card information. The male provided the caller with the credit card information for two of his credit cards, but later cancelled the compromised credit cards and reported the incident to his financial institution.

Police received a report of an assault that had taken place at Pizza Hotline at approximately 10:00 p.m. Police learned that two males entered the restaurant and one of the males immediately began assaulting the victim while the second male recorded the assault. All parties involved in the assault were known to each other. This file is still under investigation.

January 12, police received a report of two suspicious vehicles parked in the Grace Mennonite Church parking lot. Police attended and learned that friends were meeting at the church and nothing of a suspicious or criminal nature had occurred.

Police were dispatched to attend a noise complaint on Gemstone Drive regarding a group of intoxicated males inside a residence. Police attended and spoke with the group of males who were confrontational with police. Police spoke with the complainant who advised police that everything was okay and she was satisfied that police had attended the residence.

